Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner latest to back 'captain's challenge' concept to counter NRL's referee issue

Momentum is gathering behind Nathan Brown's proposal to re-trial the captain's challenge system in the NRL after Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner backed the call.



Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW Blues during Game III of the State of Origin match in 2017 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

The fallout from Friday's refereeing controversy continued on Monday, as Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters joined the chorus for the implementation of the system.



Tested in the under-20s for several years, the challenge method has only been used once in an final-round NRL match between St George Illawarra and Newcastle in 2016.



Knights coach Nathan Brown offered to trial it against North Queensland on Friday night with Cowboys coach Paul Green also open to the idea, as one of six end-of-season games that'll have no impact on the finals.



Debate has raged since the NRL admitted play should have stopped after a touch judge incorrectly raised his flag in the lead up to a Cronulla try against Canberra on Friday night.



And while some have called for the bunker to be scrapped, NSW captain Cordner said it could be used in a better way.



"I believe there is still a place for the bunker, it's just if we can find a simpler way to get the decision would be nice," Cordner said during Fox League's retro round launch.



"If that means having the captain's challenge, I wouldn't mind it.



"There is some stuff you just instinctively feel is right and if we can get that opportunity it would be good."



Under the system used in the under-20s captains could request reviews on several in-play and point-scoring calls, however the scope was reduced to only try- scoring plays when tested in the NRL.



Opponents of the system pointed to the fact under-20s captains used the in-play challenges as a ploy to slow down the momentum of the game when their side needed to.



Sharks five-eighth Matt Moylan - who was himself a captain at Penrith last year - worried on Monday the system would just complicate the game further.



"It's just another way to mess with the game," Moylan said.



"There's already so much scrutiny on decisions and I guess it could have a negative effect, it could be positive. I don't know."



But Walters said something had to change from the current bunker system.



"It's taking too much away from the referees and their decision making," he told Sky Sports Radio.



"The (captain's challenge) can work. Because generally players know whether they've scored on not."

