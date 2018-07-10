 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner latest to back 'captain's challenge' concept to counter NRL's referee issue

share

Source:

AAP

Momentum is gathering behind Nathan Brown's proposal to re-trial the captain's challenge system in the NRL after Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner backed the call.

Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW during the State of Origin rugby league match game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW Blues during Game III of the State of Origin match in 2017 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Source: Photosport

The fallout from Friday's refereeing controversy continued on Monday, as Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters joined the chorus for the implementation of the system.

Tested in the under-20s for several years, the challenge method has only been used once in an final-round NRL match between St George Illawarra and Newcastle in 2016.

Knights coach Nathan Brown offered to trial it against North Queensland on Friday night with Cowboys coach Paul Green also open to the idea, as one of six end-of-season games that'll have no impact on the finals.

Debate has raged since the NRL admitted play should have stopped after a touch judge incorrectly raised his flag in the lead up to a Cronulla try against Canberra on Friday night.

And while some have called for the bunker to be scrapped, NSW captain Cordner said it could be used in a better way.

"I believe there is still a place for the bunker, it's just if we can find a simpler way to get the decision would be nice," Cordner said during Fox League's retro round launch.

"If that means having the captain's challenge, I wouldn't mind it.

"There is some stuff you just instinctively feel is right and if we can get that opportunity it would be good."

Under the system used in the under-20s captains could request reviews on several in-play and point-scoring calls, however the scope was reduced to only try- scoring plays when tested in the NRL.

Opponents of the system pointed to the fact under-20s captains used the in-play challenges as a ploy to slow down the momentum of the game when their side needed to.

Sharks five-eighth Matt Moylan - who was himself a captain at Penrith last year - worried on Monday the system would just complicate the game further.

"It's just another way to mess with the game," Moylan said.

"There's already so much scrutiny on decisions and I guess it could have a negative effect, it could be positive. I don't know."

But Walters said something had to change from the current bunker system.

"It's taking too much away from the referees and their decision making," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"The (captain's challenge) can work. Because generally players know whether they've scored on not."

The player at the centre of the drama, Cronulla winger Sione Katoa, said he didn't see the flag raised on Friday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

02:17
3
Under Clark Laidlaw’s new programme, the men’s team has resurfaced after a tough 2016 Olympics campaign.

All Blacks Sevens' new generation of stars leading team out of tough times with World Cup win

00:30
4
Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

'We didn't get what we came over for' - Australia men's sevens gutted by poor performance at World Cup

00:11
5
Gianni Moscon will play no further part in this year's race after attacking Elie Gesbert.

Watch: The disgraceful punch that saw Team Sky rider booted out of Tour de France

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.