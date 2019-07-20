Roosters score try of the year contender in flogging of Newcastle

The Sydney Roosters have reignited their season with a 48-10 flogging of Newcastle but maintain they still haven't hit their straps.

After spluttering through much of the representative period and winning just two of their previous seven games, Trent Robinson's side hit full flight on a sunny winter afternoon at the SCG on Saturday.

The premiers turned on the razzle dazzle in the second-half in a warning shot to the rest of the competition with Luke Keary and James Tedesco leading the way.

The Roosters battled on without hooker Jake Friend who fractured his forearm in the eighth minute - an injury set to sideline him for four-to-eight weeks.

After looking like they were in danger of falling away from the competition's pacesetters, the Roosters put on an emphatic second-half display but coach Trent Robinson said it was just the beginning.

"I thought it was a good start today," Robinson said.

"We've been building some good principles over the last month. But there was a little bit more character in us today.

"That was the beauty of it. Principally they were good as well. But games get uncomfortable and if you stick at it for a while and then if see a few cracks appear, you can take an opportunity."

The Roosters led 6-4 at the break but the Knights could have been up after Jesse Ramien bombed a golden chance and Connor Watson was stopped short by a Mitchell Aubusson try-saver.

Even down 12-10 following Herman Ese'ese's 48th minute try, the Knights were very much in the hunt.

But the home side turned the screws with a second-half onslaught, running in seven tries including six straight in the final 24 minutes.

Keary's fingerprints were over most of his side's big moments during a crucial period in second-half, coming up with three try assists as the Roosters inflicted the Knights' fourth loss in five weeks.

NSW State of Origin hero Tedesco finished with 262 metres, one try, 10 tackle busts and two linebreaks in a hands-down victory over rival No.1 Kalyn Ponga.

The Knights' day was summed up when Latrell Mitchell scooped up an ill-advised Ramien grubber and ran 90 metres to score.

Mitchell finished with a 20-point haul after also booting eight from eight conversion attempts.

And after Nat Butcher ran virtually untouched from a short kick-off to score - despite suggestions of a knock-on - Knights coach Nathan Brown could only ponder how his side had fallen apart.

The Knights will end the round in eighth spot but with Brisbane and the Warriors breathing down their necks just one point back.

"There were parts that became embarrassing," Brown said.