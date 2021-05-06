TODAY |

Roosters rushed for Covid-19 tests, told to stay home after known case visited cafe near team HQ

Source:  AAP

Sydney Roosters players have been sent for Covid-19 tests and staff told to stay home after a known case visited venues through the city's eastern suburbs.

Players were this morning rushed in for tests, some 36 hours out from Friday night's NRL clash with Parramatta.

The main concern centres around the infected man's visit to the Azure Cafe on Monday, less than 100 metres from the Roosters' headquarters.

The Moore Park cafe in the Entertainment Quarter is a popular coffee stop and lunch venue for both Roosters and Sydney Swans AFL players, as well as sports officials.

Working in the Roosters' favour is that players had been sent home early from training on Monday after confirmation of Brett Morris' ACL injury.

It's believed no Roosters were in the cafe at the time of the infected man.

Beyond Friday night's game, Magic Round also now shapes as a serious concern.

All NRL team are due to to head to Brisbane next week, with attention now centred on what Sydney's first case of community transmission in months means for state borders.

