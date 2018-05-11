 

Roosters resisting buying into media 'speculation' surrounding them as NRL playoffs approach

AAP
Coach Trent Robinson is defiant in the face of hysteria.

From the moment his Sydney Roosters signed Cooper Cronk late last year, he had to be.

No team has had more written about their attack this year than the Roosters. Yet through all the questions for the majority of the year, they still sit fourth headed into Sunday's blockbuster with St George Illawarra.

The last time the Sydney Roosters faced the Dragons on Anzac Day, the world was seemingly falling in.

They'd scored just two tries in two weeks, while their own halves consultant in Andrew Johns was critical of their offence.

All this money they'd splurged on their new-look spine - never mind the brushing of long-time halfback Mitchell Pearce - was under question.

Three months later and suddenly the Roosters are the most dangerous attacking team in the competition according to some.

Last week's 56-24 flogging of Manly was a carve up and it's now all worthwhile. Some say they're a serious premiership threat while others point out they haven't beaten another top-four side yet this year headed into Sunday.

"That speculation is outside," Robinson said.

"Our focus is really clear. If you want to waiver with speculation you rise and fall. Whereas we want to keep going ahead and keep going up but all that matters is Sunday.

"That's all that matters. The only thing that counts is we go out and try and improve on last week and play our best footy so far this year on Sunday."

Robinson is somewhere in the middle on his team's attack.

Just as he claimed last week their defence had plenty of room for improvement despite being ranked first in the league, he believes there is also work to do with ball in hand.

There are clear improvements from back in April though.

Luke Keary, Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell had a field day on the left-edge last week, while Jake Friend was also the most dangerous he's been out of dummy- half all season last week.

"We probably since then (Anzac Day) improved significantly and we've got a fair bit of a way to go.

"That's the way we're looking at it. I feel like we're a tighter unit, a clearer unit, you can see that on the field and we're just getting started.

"That was a long time ago, it's a lifetime in footy. It's a clean slate, let's go. Let's get it on on Sunday."

Meanwhile the Roosters are confident Dylan Napa will return this week from a knee injury he suffered before Origin III, after having got through the week of training unscathed.

"He trained well today so it will be making sure he pulls up well tomorrow," Robinson said on Friday.

"He's a good chance ... Looking forward to getting Naps back in very soon."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty
AAP
The New Zealand Warriors' charge to a breakthrough NRL finals appearance has hit a snag with senior pair Issac Luke and Tohu Harris to remain on the sidelines.

Both had been named to return from calf and knee injuries in Sunday's clash at Cbus Super Stadium but neither arrived with the side on the Gold Coast on Friday.

The Warriors are teetering in eighth as they hunt their first finals foray since 2009, two wins clear of ninth-placed Wests Tigers.

Stephen Kearney's men will remain in the country after the game until their round 21 clash with St George Illawarra, where it is hoped both Luke and Harris will return.

Harris had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee late last month and, despite training this week, will miss his fourth successive game.

Luke struggled through 52 minutes in last round's 12-6 loss to Melbourne.

His absence is expected to pave the way for former Titans utility Karl Lawton to play a role against his old club.

Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Issac Luke. Source: Photosport
AAP
An English entrepreneur has been unveiled as the man behind an ambitious plan to take a rugby league Test between Australia and Tonga to New York.

Ricky Wilby, who is leading the bid to enter a New York team in the English league in 2020, is in advanced talks to take international rugby league to the 25,000-seater Red Bull Arena.

The match has been pencilled in for Saturday, October 20, a week after the Kangaroos play New Zealand in Auckland.

Wilby is also hoping to arrange a curtain-raiser between the US national team and either Ireland or Italy and has already spoken to Wolfhounds coach Mark Aston.

"Nothing is finalised yet but we've got the initial contract through and so it's a matter of going through it now with our legal team," Wilby said.

"Interest is huge and I'm confident it will go ahead."

The initiative is a follow-up from the ground-breaking Test between England and New Zealand in Denver in June.

Wilby says he has backers for the plan and is confident he can also broker a deal to show the game live across America.

"All the indications are that, if we don't fill the stadium, we will be very close to it," he added.

Wilby says he is still waiting for the go-head from the Rugby Football League to enter a New York team in either League 1 or the Championship in 2020.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Jason Taumalolo has committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga. Source: Photosport
