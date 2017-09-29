 

Roosters praise 'once in a generation' Johnathan Thurston ahead of NRL farewell

AAP
League

The legacy Johnathan Thurston will leave on the game is similar to that of rugby league Immortal Artie Beetson, according to Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

After playing in his final game at Allianz Stadium last night - a loss to the Roosters - Thurston was honoured with the game ball and a guard of honour by both teams.

"It's hard. You're in week to week footy, you're focused on what you need to do to improve each week," Robinson said post-game.

"Then you've got a guy that comes along once in a generation and you're about to play your last game against him. And we really wanted to honour him as a person."

Robinson said the North Queensland captain would leave as much an impact on the game as Beetson, a Roosters legend.

Robinson handed Thurston the game ball before he left the field for the final time.

"I said to him we were fortunate enough to have a guy called Artie Beetson at our club, who left such a big impact on the game, our club, and Australia, when it came to the first indigenous captain," Robinson said.

"JT's left a similar legacy to Artie Beetson.

"That's the biggest wrap I can give him, and we didn't want to let that pass."

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner recalled how Thurston had been the first player to welcome him into the Kangaroos fold when he made his debut for Australia in 2013.

He said Thurston had played a role in his development as a player.

"I can remember when I was 21 years old I got a Kangaroos jumper to go over to England and play in the World Cup there," Cordner said.

"I was a pretty shy kid, a bit starstruck. He was the first bloke who come up and helped me out and made me feel welcome and went out of his way.

"I'm so glad to be able to call him a mate now.

"I'm going to miss them times, going into camp with him, being able to play outside him. He's made me a better player.

"He speaks for himself really, what he's done in the game. But what he's done for the game off the field, not many players have as much of an impact as he does to the community."

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/02/2016 - Rugby League - Dacia World Club Series Preview - Renault Manchester, Manchester, England - North Queensland Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston speaks to the media.
Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
AAP
The Warriors have spent the season breaking new ground across the Tasman and must now just get the job done at home to end their seven-year NRL finals hiatus.

Saturday's 18-12 win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong was not only their first at WIN Stadium since 1996 but also a record one.

It marked their eighth win away from home this season - the most in the club's history - with seven of those victories chalked up in Australia.

Along the way they also notched their first win in Perth from 10 attempts, while they are now four points clear of the ninth-placed Wests Tigers in eighth spot.

The Warriors' run home over the final four weeks is also friendly, with Friday night's home clash with Newcastle the first of three against teams out of contention for the top eight.

The star fullback saved the day for his side in Wollongong. Source: SKY

"I think we've done a pretty good job of that all year," coach Stephen Kearney said.

"We're not focused about where we're playing, we just want to focus on our performances.

"With three games out of our next four at home, we haven't won at home in a while. We've played some pretty good teams.

"Our focus is making sure we recover well in the next few days and we have a really strong performance on Friday night."

Frontrunners early in the season, the Warriors had dropped four of their past five games headed into Saturday's win over the Dragons.

Questions were already being raised about their history of end-of-season woes, given before this season they'd won just eight of 43 post-State of Origin matches since 2012.

"We've done a pretty good job all year on just focusing on the present and now," Kearney said.

"For us we se set ourselves an expectation about last week.

"We feel we've worked really hard to get ourselves in the position to hopefully play in the second week of September.

"If we just keep our focus nice and clear on the task at hand and what we have to do as opposed to the bigger picture on the outside, then you can find yourself in some trouble."

The massive shot bought proceedings to a close as the Warriors claimed an 18-12 victory. Source: SKY
AAP
The Sydney Roosters have continued to warm up for the NRL finals by surviving a late scare from North Queensland to claim their fourth-straight win in the NRL.

The Roosters appeared set for a cricket score when Daniel Tupou dived over to kick his team out to a comfortable 18-point lead midway through the second half last night.

But a 58th minute try to Johnathan Thurston kickstarted a Cowboys comeback, and the visitors got within six on Gavin Cooper's effort not long after.

The visitors - who were near-perfect with 33 completions from 34 sets - had a number of looks at the Roosters tryline that had the 9721 Allianz Stadium crowd on edge.

However the Roosters held on to prevail 26-20 and set up a mouth-watering clash with ladder leaders and fierce rivals South Sydney next Friday.

The loss for the Cowboys - as well as Parramatta's win earlier on Saturday - also means Thurston remains in danger of retiring with the wooden spoon.

The Townsville-based side are now equal with the Eels on 12 points with four games to go.

"(Johnathan Thurston's) forward pass with four minutes to go was the first error of the game for them," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said post-game.

"I praised the guys.

"If we get a high completion rate - and even if the other team gets higher - we don't lose. And that was the case tonight, but it happened that the opposition held the ball the whole game."

Latrell Mitchell picked up where he left off from last week's tryscoring feats when he opened the scoring courtesy of Boyd Cordner's quick hands in the 12th minute.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo responded by stampeding over James Tedesco not long after, before the Roosters kicked ahead on one of the tries of the season by Joseph Manu.

The Roosters centre produced a goose step and fend on Justin O'Neill before flicking back to Blake Ferguson, who kicked ahead for Manu to soar and finish.

Two penalty goals from Mitchell ensured the Roosters were up by eight at the break, and a big score loomed when Blake Ferguson crossed early in second half.

Thurston finished the night with 12 individual points to take him to 2180 career points, moving past Andrew Johns (2176) to become the third highest pointscorer of all time.

Cowboys coach Paul Green was frustrated with a slow play-the-ball for most of the match but remained hopeful his team could catch the Roosters late.

"They were lying all over (us). Ten second play the ball I think it was at the end. But it wasn't why we lost the game," Green said.

"Obviously defensively we just didn't control their power game very well for periods, particularly through the middle part or at least the middle part of that second half."

The Sydney Roosters overcame the Cowboys 26-20 at Allianz Stadium. Source: SKY
