Roosters praise 'once in a generation' Johnathan Thurston ahead of NRL farewell

The legacy Johnathan Thurston will leave on the game is similar to that of rugby league Immortal Artie Beetson, according to Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.



After playing in his final game at Allianz Stadium last night - a loss to the Roosters - Thurston was honoured with the game ball and a guard of honour by both teams.



"It's hard. You're in week to week footy, you're focused on what you need to do to improve each week," Robinson said post-game.



"Then you've got a guy that comes along once in a generation and you're about to play your last game against him. And we really wanted to honour him as a person."



Robinson said the North Queensland captain would leave as much an impact on the game as Beetson, a Roosters legend.



Robinson handed Thurston the game ball before he left the field for the final time.



"I said to him we were fortunate enough to have a guy called Artie Beetson at our club, who left such a big impact on the game, our club, and Australia, when it came to the first indigenous captain," Robinson said.

"JT's left a similar legacy to Artie Beetson.



"That's the biggest wrap I can give him, and we didn't want to let that pass."



Roosters captain Boyd Cordner recalled how Thurston had been the first player to welcome him into the Kangaroos fold when he made his debut for Australia in 2013.



He said Thurston had played a role in his development as a player.



"I can remember when I was 21 years old I got a Kangaroos jumper to go over to England and play in the World Cup there," Cordner said.



"I was a pretty shy kid, a bit starstruck. He was the first bloke who come up and helped me out and made me feel welcome and went out of his way.



"I'm so glad to be able to call him a mate now.



"I'm going to miss them times, going into camp with him, being able to play outside him. He's made me a better player.

