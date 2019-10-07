TODAY |

Roosters' Kiwi contingent honour retiring Cooper Cronk with post-final haka

Retiring from rugby league after last night's grand final victory, Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk was given the ultimate tribute, fare-welled with a haka from the premiers' Kiwi contingent.

Last night winning his sixth NRL premiership, his second with the Roosters after four with the Melbourne Storm, Cronk will go down as arguably one of the greatest halfbacks to ever play the game.

To celebrate a career that's spanned nearly 400 NRL matches, 38 Tests for the Kangaroos and 22 State of Origins for Queensland, Cronk was given a haka by the large Kiwi group at the Roosters.

The likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Issac Liu and others were all on hand to give Cronk the farewell he'd earned, one of rugby league's all-time champion players.

Source: Twitter/Sydney Roosters
