Roosters' Jake Friend stars in win over Rabbitohs, comes up with two special try assists

Jake Friend has led from the front as the Sydney Roosters defeated NRL arch- rivals South Sydney at Allianz Stadium last night.

Friend had a hand in both the Roosters' tries as his team edged South Sydney 14-12.
With his side missing their representative stars, the Roosters' No.9 came up with the big plays and was tireless in defence in their gutsy win.

Friend produced the clutch-play in the second-half, putting Aidan Guerra through a gap to make it 14-6 and take the wind out of a Souths fightback.

The Rabbitohs refused to give up and when Angus Crichton skipped across field beating three tacklers, he sent Bryson Goodwin steaming through a gap to reduce the margin to just two points with 12 minutes left.

However, the Roosters held on in front of a crowd of 16,245 to put a huge dent in the Rabbitohs' top-eight aspirations.

With the Roosters missing Mitchell Pearce, Blake Ferguson, Dylan Napa and Boyd Cordner, Friend was busy in all aspects, setting up both of his side's four- pointers.

Twice in the second half he came up with a tackle which forced a turnover while the Rabbitohs were inside the Roosters' half.

He finished with 55 tackles after making 62 tackles the previous two weeks against Cronulla and Melbourne.

Prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was immense, making 192m and 28 tackles while Pearce's replacement Mitchell Cornish looked a likely prospect and produced a first-class kicking performance.

The Roosters took an 8-0 lead into halftime after Friend poked a clever kick through the line with Joseph Manu diving on the spoils.

After four sets camped down on the Roosters line and receiving three rapid-fire penalties, Souths finally broke through for their opening try in the 51st minute when Robbie Farah burrowed over from dummy-half to make it 8-6.

The Roosters have an injury concern after Michael Gordon came form the field six minutes from time cradling his left arm.

