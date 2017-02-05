 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Roosters hoping Nines glory the springboard to forget horror 2016 NRL season

share

Source:

AAP

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson admits he had set his sights on winning the Auckland Nines in a bid overcome last year's horror NRL season.

The Roosters overcame the Penrith Panthers 10-8 in a close final at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

The Roosters claimed their maiden nines title after defeating Penrith in a 10-8 nailbiting final at Eden Park, handing the Panthers their first defeat of the tournament.

"I said to the guys it's really cool to say that you're not interested, but we talked about it pretty early on at the Roosters that we wanted to have a crack at the nines," Robinson said.

"We laid it on the line a bit. We wanted to - teams that have won the nines have done well in the competition as well. I don't know what it means yet, but North Queensland, Souths and Cronulla have all won the nines.

"There's something about playing well at the start of the year that says you're going to do okay."

The Roosters looked to have the final result in the bag when they led 10-0 late in the decider.

But tries to Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, and then Nathan Cleary in the final minute, gave back-up playmaker Darren Nicholls an opportunity to send the game into the golden-try period.

However Nicholls sent his conversion attempt wide, handing the Roosters a maiden nines title.

The Panthers went into the decider as favourites, but saved their best for last and were handed their first loss of the weekend by a Roosters side that ran rampant on day two.

Penrith were guilty of poor handling in their own territory early in the contest, and the Roosters made them pay through tries to Daniel Tupou and Bernard Lewis.

The Panthers fought back bravely but fell short against a Roosters side that were humbled 27-15 in their first match by pre-tournament favourites North Queensland.

After only clinching the final quarter-final spot with a 21-0 win over Canberra early on Sunday, the Roosters were also lucky to progress into the final four.

Brisbane kicker Jordan Kahu gave the Roosters a gift passage into the final four after his successful conversion was frozen out by the shot clock in a dramatic 16-15 loss.

Sydney then beat Melbourne 21-16 thanks to a Lewis try on the final play of the semi-final.

Roosters utility Connor Watson was named player of the tournament.

"It's a bit unexpected to win this award. I owe it to my team. No one really thought we'd make it in this tournament, but we always knew we had the ability to," Watson said.

&nbsp;

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:28
2
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:28
3
Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.

'I'm smiling again and I'm loving being back' - Foran positive NRL will decide playing future in weeks, not months after promising return

00:29
4
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

5

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ