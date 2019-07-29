TODAY |

Roosters denied try in win over Bulldogs after another controversial forward pass call

AAP
More From
League

Trent Robinson is the latest coach to take a dig at the NRL referees after saying confusion reigns because of forward pass interpretations.

The Sydney Roosters mentor was left scratching his head after playmaker Cooper Cronk was denied a try in the third minute of Sunday's 20-12 win over Canterbury after James Tedesco's last pass was ruled forward.

It followed Warriors coach Stephen Kearney less than 24 hours earlier unloading on the officials after his side was denied what appeared to be the match-winner against Parramatta because a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck flick pass was called back.

The episode has put the officials firmly in the spotlight once again and NRL head of football Graham Annesley is sure to face some tough questions during his weekly media briefing on today.

Robinson said there had been a change in interpretation on forward passes this year and the whistleblowers were calling back plays that would have previously been allowed.

"I thought that was back to Cooper," Robinson said.

"I think they're being really pedantic on forward passes. You've got to be sure. If you're unsure, let the play keep going.

"You want an attacking advantage to rule in our game. That's why we love watching it.

"It's not about the refs today - we're seeing it every weekend for months and months and months. I think they've overcorrected."

Robinson also threw his support behind Kearney after he complained of inconsistency around the strip ruling.

Before the 2018 season, the NRL changed the rules so a one-on-one strip is legal at any point, even if there had previously been more than one defender in that tackle.

It has led to a trend of defenders peeling off an attacking player so their teammates can attempt to steal the ball.

The Warriors were penalised when Chanel Harris-Tavita took the ball from Dylan Brown despite Adam Blair falling off.

Asked about the interpretation change, Kearney called for the game to "piss it off".

"Now you've got the strips that players that have had three tacklers on them, two of them drop off and then strip the ball," Robinson said.

"If you don't strip the ball it ends up in the slowest play the ball of the day.

"So where the's advantage for the attack? So I don't see how the promotion of attack has won in those two rule changes."

Annesley will also have to field questions about accusations of inconsistencies from the match review committee after Manly's Jake Trbojevic escaped with no suspension after being charged with a grade one dangerous throw.

While Warriors hooker Issac Luke faces two to three weeks for a grade two citation for a similar tackle.

 

Your playlist will load after this ad

James Tedesco appeared to put Cooper Cronk in space to score until the refs deemed his pass forward. Source: SKY
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kenki Fukuoka had to lay out for the ball but it was well worth it in the 34-21 win.
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
3
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.
'Disappointing, embarrassing' - Swimming Australia reacts to failed drug test, swimmer prepares fight to clear name
4
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the lock dislocated his shoulder but can still come right in time.
Steve Hansen says Brodie Retallick 'a good possibility' to make Rugby World Cup despite shoulder injury
5
The Kiwi club were denied a last minute try against the Eels.
Warriors CEO says club will work with NRL on refs after latest controversy
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:30
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.

Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels
00:14
The pressure is building on St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt after an error-riddled performance in the loss to Souths including this howler.

Dragons star Ben Hunt commits mind-boggling error with maybe the worst drop-out in NRL history
Kalyn Ponga

Knights star Kalyn Ponga surprised to be sin-binned for shoulder charge
00:15
South Sydney scored the match-winning try after a successful short re-start with less than a minute to go.

Souths break Dragons' hearts after snatching win with last-second try