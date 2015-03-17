Roosters confirm James Tedesco signing from Tigers

James Tedesco's departure from the Wests Tigers to join the Sydney Roosters has been confirmed, with the NSW Origin fullback signing a four-year deal from next year.



James Tedesco of the West Tigers Source: Getty

Tedesco's future was subject to much speculation in recent weeks when the Tigers withdrew a contract extension offer after he failed to sign before a deadline.



The 24-year-old has played 78 games in six seasons at the Tigers, making his State of Origin debut in game three last year.



Tedesco, the Dally M fullback of the year in 2016, is a likely replacement for veteran Michael Gordon, with the 33-year-old on a one-year deal and possibly set for retirement.



"James is a tremendously exciting talent whose signature we are pleased to have secured and we look forward to welcoming him to the Roosters in 2018," Rooster chief executive Joe Kelly in a statement.



Confirmation of the 24-year-old Tedesco's departure means the Tigers have failed to keep three of their biggest off-contract stars, with captain Aaron Woods (Canterbury) and five-eighth Mitchell Moses (Parramatta) also to exit.

