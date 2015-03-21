Roosters coach vows to lead charge for NRL coaches' union

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has vowed to lead the charge for an NRL coaches' union in the off-season, after the sacking of Des Hasler this week.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson

The contract saga between Canterbury and Hasler threatens to head to court after the Bulldogs cut ties with the veteran mentor on Tuesday, despite him signing an extension in April.

Hasler's axing comes after Jason Taylor, Neil Henry and Michael Maguire were all shown the door by their respective NRL clubs this year.

Robinson has long been an advocate for the formation of a coaches' association, similar to that of their counterparts in the AFL.

Speaking ahead of his team's NRL preliminary final against North Queensland, Robinson was hesitant to discuss Hasler's situation but re-iterated the need to support the game's coaches.

"I've avoided a lot of media this week for good reason, just to control my own thoughts," he said.

"I obviously know what's happened with Des but I don't know the ins and outs of it."

Asked if possible court action was proof of the requirement to proctect the league's clipboard holders, Robinson said: "The guys have got contracts and we know the risk of our job.

"That's why we get the heights of our job. That's why we get to do this. Then there's also the downside, which can hurt.

"But as long as it's done in the right fashion, as long as there's a bit of support there... we don't want to go overboard.

"We don't want to change the model, we just want to add some support to coaches if this (stuff) happens."

After failing to gain real traction for establishment of a union last summer, Robinson promised to speak to the governing body again when his team's premiership charge is over.

"I was probably ready around January-February to get something going and then all of a sudden the competition rolled around," he said.

"The focus was pretty clear it was on the Roosters so I need to pick that up in late October-November again with the NRL and we will make it happen."

The NRL supports the establishment of a coaches' union but believes further collaboration is required.

"The prospect of a coaches' association has been raised at both the competition committee and head coaches meetings," an NRL spokesperson said.