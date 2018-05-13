Roosters coach, Kiwis on collision course over 'not ideal' league test in US

Trent Robinson has added his voice to those who oppose the timing of next month's Test between New Zealand and England in Denver.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire and Roosters coach Trent Robinson. Source: Photosport

The Roosters coach said player welfare had been disregarded in scheduling the match at high altitude during what will be a bye week for most players.

While a number of NRL coaches and players have come out in support of the match, it has created a split.

Some NRL officials and coaches such as Robinson and Manly's Trent Barrett say while the Rugby League International Federation should be applauded for its innovation, the June 23 Test should have been scheduled for the end of the season.

“It's at altitude, across many time zones. As an NRL coach, it's not ideal," Robinson said.

“It's great for the development of our game. I'm open to that.

"But for the duty of care of players, you're not going to play players off the back of that the following week."

If Robinson follows through, he could be without Kiwis forwards Jared Warea- Hargreaves, Isaac Liu and Sio Siua Taukeiaho for a heavyweight round 16 showdown with the Melbourne Storm in Adelaide.

The form of winger Joseph Manu could also earn him the nod from new Kiwi coach Michael Maguire.

Robinson said he will let each of his players choose if they want to make the US trip if selected.