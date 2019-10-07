Roosters break Raiders' hearts to defend NRL title in controversial grand final

The Sydney Roosters have become the first team to record back-to-back premierships in 26 years, however their 14-8 NRL grand final win over Canberra will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.



The Roosters ensured they sent retiring champion halfback Cooper Cronk out a winner, as they successfully defended their title at ANZ Stadium, but Ben Cummins' gaffe which led to James Tedesco's winning try is set to be debated fiercely.



After a season in which the referees have frequently had the spotlight on them, they will again dominate headlines following an incident which is set to create headaches for Rugby League Central.



With the scores tied at 8-8, the Raiders had the Roosters on the rack and looked to have earned a repeat set when Tedesco failed to reel in a Jack Wighton bomb.



Cummins waved his arms in the air to signal six again but, when Wighton was tackled with the ball, they ruled a turnover.



Heartbreakingly for Ricky Stuart's side, the Roosters scored off the next set with Luke Keary exploding down the blind side and Latrell Mitchell producing a beautiful flick pass to unlock Daniel Tupou for Tedesco to score between the posts.

While he has been outspoken in his criticism of referees throughout his career, Stuart bit his tongue, saying he didn't want to take the gloss off the Roosters' historic win.



"Instead of me saying what I think and then getting abused by everybody in regards to my unsportsmanship manner, you write what you think," Stuart said.



"The first thing I did when I went onto the field was congratulate the four officials. No one goes out there to make a mistake."



Roosters coach Trent Robinson added: "You can talk about lots of decisions throughout the game.



"But we nailed the execution on the opportunity we have."



Cronk finished his career with victory in his ninth grand final - equalling Ron Coote and Eddie Lumsden for third-most appearances in a decider.



He also became the first player since a host of Parramatta greats, including Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny in 1981-83, to win three-straight titles.



While the referees will be accused of giving the rub of the green to the Roosters, the Raiders were on the end of a favourable call when Cronk was sin- binned for a professional foul.



Cronk hit Raiders prop Josh Papalii, who looked almost certain to score, marginally early while defending his line. This gave the Green Machine a one-man advantage for 10 minutes.



The only dent the Raiders made on the scoreboard with Cronk off the field was a Jarrod Croker penalty goal - which evened up the scores.



The Roosters were resilient in the closing stages when they were forced to defend their line, while the Raiders will be able to hold their heads high after having the ascension for most of what was their first grand final appearance since 1994.



The referees were influential for the entire 80 minutes after the Roosters took first points in controversial circumstances after Sam Verrills dived over.



The Roosters were gifted prime field position after an Elliott Whitehead charge- down cannoned into Roosters trainer Travis Touma and they were given a scrum feed.



Under NRL rules, if play is "irregularly affected", the referee awards a scrum feed to the attacking side and Verrills soon dived over.



While the rule was widely criticised, the Raiders remained in touch at 8-6 after Clive Churchill Medal winner Wighton stepped off his left foot to bamboozle Cordner.

