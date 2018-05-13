 

Roosters blow Warriors off the park, Dylan Napa put on report after bruising illegal hits on NZ forwards

The Sydney Roosters have dissected an inept Warriors 32-0 in Auckland, injecting life into their mix-and-match NRL campaign.

Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.
In heavy conditions at Mt Smart Stadium, the Warriors played like they had legs of lead as the visitors shaded them in every department.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves played like a man possessed in front of new Kiwi coach Michael Maguire, but the barnstorming prop was among a host of Roosters to shine.

Cooper Cronk laid on their first-half tries to Ryan Matterson and Joseph Manu as the Roosters pushed 14-0 ahead.

Blake Ferguson, James Tedesco and Isaac Liu scored slick tries in a second spell which was one-way traffic.

Ferguson improved his State of Origin selection prospects, along with a dynamic Latrell Mitchell and a fired-up Dylan Napa.

Thudding defensive hits from Waerea-Hargreaves and Napa midway through the first half established dominance for the Roosters, whose start was almost as dishevelled as the Warriors.

Waerea-Hargreaves was sent to the sin bin for his role in a late scuffle, while Queensland hard man Napa was placed on report for a tackle on Isaiah Papali'i.

A spectacular Napa shoulder charge on Agnatius Paasi in the first half might also come under scrutiny.

The result ended a run of alternating win-loss results for the Roosters, who improve to 6-4.

The high-flying Warriors (7-3) crashed back to earth with a performance arguably even flatter than their previous listless losses to Brisbane and Melbourne.

Guaranteed to drop one place to third, they were blunt without injured playmakers Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke.

They also lacked the metres from their big men and the tight ball control that had been a hallmark of their season.

It is the first time they have been kept scoreless since a 42-0 drubbing more than two years by the Storm.

Young halfback Mason Lino limped off late with a leg injury. This will be an issue if Johnson's sore ankle keeps him out for an extended period.

