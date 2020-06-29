Roosters assistant, Craig Fitzgibbon named as front runner for Warriors top job

Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon has reportedly been identified as the Warriors' preferred candidate as head coach, with the job his if he wants it.

Current Roosters assistant coach, Craig Fitzgibbon. Source: Photosport

Australia's Nine News sports reporter, Danny Weidler, tweeted: "Warriors identify Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon as the coach they want. Job is his if he wants it. I’m expecting him to stay put. More details later."

Fitzgibbon has been an assistant coach with the Roosters since 2012 and is expected to make the progression to head coach soon, with the Roosters head coach Trent Robinson acknowledging the demand for Fitzgibbon's expertise.

"Fitzy's one of the best coaches in our game. There's no question that he's going to get tossed up (for jobs)," Robinson said.

The 43-year old former Kangaroos representative is believed to be a key figure in the Roosters coaching staff and has been recognised as the brains behind what is widely considered the best defensive setup in the NRL.

Since the shock axing of Stephen Kearney, many high profile names have been suggested as his potential replacements at the Warriors.