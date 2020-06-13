TODAY |

Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors' victory over the Cowboys on the Central Coast last night was made all the more special for rookie Eliesa Katoa with his family in Tonga watching him play on TV for the first time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eliesa Katoa's family were gifted a TV to watch last night's win over the Cowboys. Source: Supplied

Katoa, 20, moved to New Zealand from the village of Koulo in the Ha'apai group of islands to chase his rugby dream as a youth.

Switching to rugby league after high school and going on to make his first-grade debut with the Warriors, Katoa earlier this month revealed that his family have "no idea about the NRL."

"I called my mum and told her I'm about to make my debut for the Warriors but in Tonga we don't have any TV or anything like that, so they haven't got any idea about the NRL," he said at the time.

"I told her 'mum, I'm playing NRL' and she's like 'oh cool, just look after yourself son and play your best'.

"She doesn't know it's a big thing, but they're really happy for me."

However, after hearing his story telco Digicel stepped in to gift the Katoa family a TV, and a 12-month subscription to allow them to watch Eliesa, starting with last night's performance against the Cowboys.

Unable to contain their excitement as Eliesa took the field in the number 12 jersey, the Katoa family were treated to a masterclass from the Warriors, running out as 37-26 winners.

To make their night even better, Eliesa ran in to score for one of the Warriors' seven tries.

"We're so proud of him," Katoa's sister Laulata said.

"We thank God that he could give his blessing on him.

"We're so proud of Eliesa."

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Warriors more than double season try-scoring tally in huge win over Cowboys
2
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
3
Reporter sent for Covid-19 test, breaks rules to interview Valentine Holmes
4
Eels' stadium DJ trolls Nathan Cleary with reminder of TikTok ban
5
'He's looked after himself' - age no barrier for Dan Carter, says ex-teammate
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15

Eels equal best ever start to NRL season with win over Panthers
00:18

Warriors turn on the style in impressive win over the Cowboys

Peta Hiku returns, Papali'i dropped as Warriors confirm side to face Cowboys

Warriors to keep possession-based attack, despite worst record in NRL