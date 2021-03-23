Rookie halfback Sean O'Sullivan to make Warriors debut

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown has brought in former Brisbane halfback Sean O’Sullivan to make his club debut as Chanel Harris-Tavita’s replacement in Saturday’s third-round NRL clash against Canberra in the Australian capital.

Warriors halfback Sean O’Sullivan. Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old O’Sullivan comes into the position following confirmation today that Harris-Tavita is expected to be sidelined for up to three months with a broken metatarsal in his left foot.

He was to have surgery today, giving O’Sullivan the opportunity to come into the side as the fifth club debutant this season.

Like Harris-Tavita, ex-Junior Kangaroo and Australian Schoolboys representative O’Sullivan provides a left-footed kicking game.

Brown has also been forced to make a change to his starting front row following prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown’s three-match suspension for a crusher tackle offence he was charged with from Friday night’s 16-20 loss to Newcastle.

That sees Brown opt for the explosive Bunty Afoa, so impressive off the bench in the opening two rounds of the season in his return from ACL surgery last year.

His promotion sees Brown bringing ex-Raider Jack Murchie onto the bench to face his old club at his former home ground.