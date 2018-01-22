'Roger's done a great job' – Adam Blair supportive of skipper RTS, despite horror end to 2017

New Warriors signing and Kiwis skipper Adam Blair has thrown his support behind fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, after the 24-year old was retained as club captain for 2018.

Despite having led the side to a record losing streak of nine straight defeats to end the 2017 NRL season, Tuivasa-Sheck was the preferred option of coach Stephen Kearney to lead the side into the new season.

Speaking at the Warriors' pre-season training this morning, Blair said that he was supportive of the decision, having been linked with the role after his signing from the Brisbane Broncos.

"For me, it's about making sure that I get here and work hard," Blair said.