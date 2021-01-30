Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed this afternoon he will swap codes to rugby union in 2022.

Tuivasa-Sheck addressed media today via an online conference after a report in Australia surfaced that he would be leaving the club after this season to swap codes and pursue his All Blacks dream, with a target of making the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Tuivasa-Sheck was accompanied by Warriors CEO Cameron George, who confirmed the news, saying the club was releasing him from the final year of his deal.

"He gets to go and chase his dream with New Zealand Rugby," George said.

"This isn't a bombshell for the club."

Tuivasa-Sheck said he just wanted to confirm the rumours rather than let them swirl with today's announcement.

"My focus is here and with this club and these players and I'm excited about this year," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Rugby is down the line and will happen later in the year but right now my focus is with the Warriors.

"It's tough. I've put a lot into this club and the club has given me a lot too. Hopefully we can finish on a high ... Hopefully [the fans] can support me wherever I go."

Tuivasa-Sheck added he simply wants to give rugby union a crack and wasn't expecting too much going into it.

"There've been people saying that I'm going to the All Blacks but that's a bit disrespectful for a brand like the All Blacks," he said.

"You don't just walk into the All Blacks."

Prior to his rugby league career, Tuivasa-Sheck showed promise as a rugby union player, representing New Zealand in the NZ schoolboy team while also captaining Otahuhu College's First XV.

After school though, Tuivasa-Sheck signed with the Sydney Roosters in their development programme and quickly rose through the ranks to make his NRL debut in 2012.