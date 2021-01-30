TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed this afternoon he will swap codes to rugby union in 2022.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors captain emphasised he is still focused on this year's NRL campaign first though. Source: 1 NEWS

Tuivasa-Sheck addressed media today via an online conference after a report in Australia surfaced that he would be leaving the club after this season to swap codes and pursue his All Blacks dream, with a target of making the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Tuivasa-Sheck was accompanied by Warriors CEO Cameron George, who confirmed the news, saying the club was releasing him from the final year of his deal.

"He gets to go and chase his dream with New Zealand Rugby," George said.

"This isn't a bombshell for the club."

Tuivasa-Sheck said he just wanted to confirm the rumours rather than let them swirl with today's announcement.

"My focus is here and with this club and these players and I'm excited about this year," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Rugby is down the line and will happen later in the year but right now my focus is with the Warriors.

"It's tough. I've put a lot into this club and the club has given me a lot too. Hopefully we can finish on a high ... Hopefully [the fans] can support me wherever I go."

Tuivasa-Sheck added he simply wants to give rugby union a crack and wasn't expecting too much going into it.

"There've been people saying that I'm going to the All Blacks but that's a bit disrespectful for a brand like the All Blacks," he said.

"You don't just walk into the All Blacks."

Prior to his rugby league career, Tuivasa-Sheck showed promise as a rugby union player, representing New Zealand in the NZ schoolboy team while also captaining Otahuhu College's First XV.

After school though, Tuivasa-Sheck signed with the Sydney Roosters in their development programme and quickly rose through the ranks to make his NRL debut in 2012.

After rising to fame in the NRL with the Roosters, Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Warriors in 2016 and has since played 94 games for the club. He was appointed captain of the team in his second season in 2017.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'
2
Second day of Prada Cup semi-final action at-risk with light winds forecast
3
Liam Squire opens up about mental struggles before 2019 RWC — and the comment of a coach that made it worse
4
America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch
5
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk proves he's still got it at 52 with impressive trick
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Benji Marshall in talks to join South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2021

Former NRL hooker and Junior Kiwi Masada Iosefa dies in tragic accident

NRL hoping to get players vaccinated early to help Warriors get home games in NZ this season - report

Shaun Johnson recovering from injury in 'chamber of death' at Sharks training