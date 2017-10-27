 

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent has come forward this morning claiming a report the Warriors captain is switching to rugby union next year is "total speculation".

The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.
Radio New Zealand reports the star fullback's deal is "all but done" with some senior members of the New Zealand NRL team already in the know about the situation despite Tuivasa-Sheck yet to announce the news to the team.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck's manager Bruce Sharrock told the NZ Herald the report isn't true.

"The article that came out is total speculation, very disappointing. Roger is no further ahead in his decision making process than he was pre-Christmas," Sharrock said.

"I have 100 per cent have had no discussion, formal or informal, with the Blues, around the services of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck post 2018".

The deal lines up with Tuivasa-Sheck's current one at the Warriors which finishes at the end of this season.

It wouldn't be Tuivasa-Sheck's first taste of union either - he captained Otahuhu College's first XV and was also selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in 2011 before being signed by the Sydney Roosters.

Soon after signing with the Roosters, Tuivasa-Sheck said he still desired to return to rugby with the dream of one day being an All Black - a goal he has reiterated multiple times since.

RNZ reports Tuivasa-Sheck would play in the outside backs with the Blues his likely destination for a Super Rugby franchise.

Tuivasa-Sheck's manager did however say last October there had been discussions with New Zealand Rugby about a possible switch.

"It's entered discussions, I'm not going to deny that," Sharrock said.

"We've talked about it and we've certainly talked about it before.

"That's his background, the All Blacks are a world-recognised team with an amazing success rate. If you thought you were good enough to be a part of it, it's not a bad ship to be a part of," Sharrock added.

