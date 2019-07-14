Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins a third-straight Warriors player of the year award

Inspirational Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has become the first player to claim the club's player of the year award for three NRL seasons running.

The metre-eating fullback was awarded the Simon Mannering Medal at the club's annual awards in Auckland which brought the curtain down on a disappointing season in which they placed 13th, four points short of reaching the finals.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 26, also won the players' player prize and was honoured for a third time on Tuesday after winning a player prize voted on by the public.

Last year's Dally M medallist won the main prize ahead of nominated team-mates Ken Maumalo, Peta Hiku, Blake Green and Leeson Ah Mau.

Five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita was named rookie of the year.

The awards evening also provided the stage for Warriors management to confirm a change to the club's ownership structure.

New Zealand manufacturing business, Autex Industries has taken sole ownership, effective immediately.

It increased its stake from 33 per cent, buying out the remaining share held by the Carlaw Heritage Trust, which had taken a majority ownership when businessman Eric Watson sold the club 16 months ago.