Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on track to contend for second Dally M medal

Source:  1 NEWS

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains in the hunt for his second Dally M medal, despite a position switch and some inconsistent performances from his Warriors side.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck versus the Storm on Anzac Day. Source: Photosport

The star fullback sits in second place on the Dally M table through 12 rounds of the NRL season, trailing Penrith Panthers five-eighth Nathan Cleary.

While four points separate the pair, there is still plenty of time left in the season for Tuivasa-Sheck to make up ground and finish his stint with the Warriors with a second player of the year award in four seasons.

Tuivasa-Sheck has been credited with helping Warriors youngster Reece Walsh shine in his debut season, as well as shifting to the wing to accommodate his future replacement for when he makes the code switch to rugby union at the end of the season.

Kiwis and Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris is hot on the tails of Tuivasa-Sheck, trailing by just one point.

Voting now goes behind closed doors until the end of the season when the winner will be named.

