Roger Tuivasa-Sheck spending offseason training with All Blacks Sevens

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been spotted training with a new team during the NRL season, although Kiwi fans need not worry.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

Fairfax reports Tuivasa-Sheck has spent this week training with the All Blacks Sevens in Mt Maunganui after reaching out to the team with an interest in seeing “what the environment was all about”.

The report added a NZ Sevens spokesperson said while they’d love to announce they’ve recruited the Warriors captain, his presence in Mt Maunganui is purely for training purposes.

It comes after Tuivasa-Sheck was linked to a potential code-swap earlier this season, although the 27-year-old himself addressed the rumours in September saying he was frustrated he had to keep quashing the whispers.

"It is because it's a similar story that happens pretty much every year," Tuivasa-Sheck said of his frustration.

"But I'm here in 2021 with the Warriors and this is where I'll be playing, definitely.

"It's something that's happening all over the world, a lot of careers have been questioned.