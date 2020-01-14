TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been shocked by the sheer size of the athletes at the IMG Academy in Florida, where he is training.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors captain has been shocked by the sheer size of the athletes at the IMG Academy in Florida, where he is training. Source: Instagram/Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

The 26-year-old documented his first day of training at the facility grand slam tennis champions and some of the best from the NFL and NBA train.

Video on the Instagram page of IMG Academy strength and conditioning coach MO Wells showed Tuivasa-Sheck measuring his power by jumping with a bar on his back.

Tuivasa-Sheck mentioned Cowboys NRL star and former NY Jets practice squad member Valentine Holmes in one story, writing that he had come through with the training venue.

One youngster training at the facility caught Tuivasa-Sheck by surprise.

“Fair to say these guys are on another level, crazy,” he said in one video.

“There’s this massive dude, big dude, training next to me, I was like what’s this trainer’s name? What does he do? He goes ‘na that’s a high school student’.”

Tuivasa-Sheck wrote that the 13-year-old was 139kg on the video.

League
Kiwis
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
2
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
3
Steven Adams cops another blow to nether regions in Thunder's win over Timberwolves
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
‘I was an alcoholic when I was 12, but it’s not uncommon in NZ’ - Ex-NRL player opens up on battle with booze
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims

Latrell Mitchell to take pay cut, join Souths from Roosters - report

First weekend of NRL season to be Bushfire Appeal Round
02:57

SBW to attract union fans to league, predicts James Maloney