Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been shocked by the sheer size of the athletes at the IMG Academy in Florida, where he is training.

The 26-year-old documented his first day of training at the facility grand slam tennis champions and some of the best from the NFL and NBA train.

Video on the Instagram page of IMG Academy strength and conditioning coach MO Wells showed Tuivasa-Sheck measuring his power by jumping with a bar on his back.

Tuivasa-Sheck mentioned Cowboys NRL star and former NY Jets practice squad member Valentine Holmes in one story, writing that he had come through with the training venue.

One youngster training at the facility caught Tuivasa-Sheck by surprise.

“Fair to say these guys are on another level, crazy,” he said in one video.

“There’s this massive dude, big dude, training next to me, I was like what’s this trainer’s name? What does he do? He goes ‘na that’s a high school student’.”