Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set for Warriors' pre-season clash with Storm

New captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set to lead the Warriors for the first time in their NRL trial against the Melbourne Storm.



Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Warriors training and media session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Source: Photosport

The fullback will make his long awaited return from a serious knee injury in the match at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.



He will be part of a 23-strong squad that also include backrower and former skipper Ryan Hoffman, halfback Shaun Johnson and centre Solomone Kata.



Also named are Kiwi international David Fusitu'a, front rowers Albert Vete and Charlie Gubb and wing Ken Maumalo.



New coach Stephen Kearney says the trial is significant in the club's preparations for the new season.



"It's a big chance for a lot of players from our Nines squad to show where they are for the NRL season and it's also important for the others selected, including Roger, as he comes back from missing most of last season," he said.



"One thing we do know is that the Storm will give us a real test. They always do."

