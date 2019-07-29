Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he needs to be more assertive with NRL referees

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he needs to be more assertive in his on-field dealing with NRL referees, believing that can help alleviate the Warriors' mounting concerns with match officials.

Players from the Kiwi club toned down their refereeing criticism on Tuesday, instead focusing their energy into Friday's home match against Canberra.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the wake of the Warriors' 24-22 loss to Parramatta, coach Stephen Kearney tore into officialdom; livid with the 9-2 penalty count against his team and inconsistent rulings around ball stripping.

Former Warriors hooker Monty Betham followed suit with a description of "complete incompetence" for Saturday's referees.

Betham said he and plenty of teammates had always believed there was a bias against the Warriors but thought it was now the worst he had seen.

Chief executive Cameron George said the Warriors had been dudded by dubious rulings for the past month and called on fans to come to Mt Smart Stadium dressed as referees.

George later conceded the suggestion was meant to be "tongue in cheek".

Tuivasa-Sheck remained more composed, reluctant to comment on the NRL's decision to drop all four match officials involved in their round 19 lkoss to the Eels for what was described as "serious errors".

The reigning Dally M medallist said it was important the Warriors flush any anger out of their system and start thinking about how they could have played better.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck acknowledged that as a captain he has the platform to influence on-field rulings.

He thinks he could improve there.

"I'm still learning a lot. Is there a way I can talk (to referees) a lot better?" he said.

"There's a lot of players in the past that have done it really well, so there's probably an art to it that I'm still trying to work my way around."

It might be hard to get Betham to move on though, the Sky TV pundit estimating the Warriors have lost at least five competition points this year because of poor officiating.

"Over the years we all, and fans, feel that there is a bit of a bias against the Warriors and that may or may not be the case," he told Stuff media.

"In fact I've personally seen Australian players come over from other clubs and even say 'wow this is tough'.