Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Warriors clash with Eels to attend birth of child

The Warriors' will be without captain and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for tomorrow's match against the Parrmatta Eels in Sydney, as he prepares for the birth of his child.
Tuivasa-Sheck, 24, has been withdrawn from the playing squad with 1 NEWS understanding he will instead attend the birth of his child.
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will come into the side as his captain's replacement, although it is not clear as to whether or not he will slot in at fullback, or the wing with David Fusitu'a moving into the number one jersey.
Elsewhere, halfback Mason Lino is expected to be fit for the match, and has trained with the side all week, after suffering an ankle injury in the Warriors' loss to the Roosters last weekend.
