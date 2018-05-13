 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Christchurch clash with Sea Eagles due to ankle injury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warriors captian Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been officially ruled out of tomorrow's clash with the Sea Eagles in Christchurch due to an ankle injury.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck suffered the injury during the team's 30-10 loss to the Rabbitohs two weeks ago and while initially not considered a serious issue, it has limited the fullback to light running at training this week.

As a result, utility back Peta Hiku has been moved to fullback with Gerard Beale coming off an extended bench to start in the centres.

Hiku said he was fine taking over the No.1 jersey.

"It's not too bad. I don't mind doing it. Fullback, I've done it before," Hiku said.

"Fullback is the reason I wanted to play the game. Just growing up I enjoyed playing it when I was younger with it being free roaming role and you're always in the game.

"I do enjoy the position and last time I played there it was good and if I was to do it again I know I would again."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

00:18
2
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

00:15
3
Washington claimed their first ever Stanley Cup with a 4-3 comeback win.

Watch: Washington Capitals end Las Vegas Golden Knights' fairytale season with late winner to claim Stanley Cup

00:41
4
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

01:01
5
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

Watch: Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks, Damien McKenzie quips

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.


Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 