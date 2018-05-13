Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Christchurch clash with Sea Eagles due to ankle injury

Warriors captian Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been officially ruled out of tomorrow's clash with the Sea Eagles in Christchurch due to an ankle injury.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck suffered the injury during the team's 30-10 loss to the Rabbitohs two weeks ago and while initially not considered a serious issue, it has limited the fullback to light running at training this week.

As a result, utility back Peta Hiku has been moved to fullback with Gerard Beale coming off an extended bench to start in the centres.

Hiku said he was fine taking over the No.1 jersey.

"It's not too bad. I don't mind doing it. Fullback, I've done it before," Hiku said.

"Fullback is the reason I wanted to play the game. Just growing up I enjoyed playing it when I was younger with it being free roaming role and you're always in the game.