Roger Tuivasa-Sheck rockets into Dally M talks after top performance against Cowboys

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has rocketed into early discussions for this year’s Dally M Medal with his latest performance putting him first-equal in the award’s leaderboard.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in possession. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck was at his playmaking best in the Warriors’ tight 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, running for 225 metres while making eight tackle breaks, three offloads and a try-assist.

His performance earned him three votes in the Dally M standings which propelled him to 13 overall, putting him in a tie with Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary.

Voting for the Dally M Medal is done by rugby league commentators after each game with three votes award to whoever they believed to be the player of the match, along with two points for the second-best and one for third.

Former West Tigers and Sharks enforcer Chris Heighington judged yesterday’s win, handing two points to prop Ben Murdoch-Masila and one vote to Tohu Harris along with Tuivasa-Sheck’s top honours.

Alongside Tuivasa-Sheck and Cleary, Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell is also on 13 points however he cannot win the award due to his suspension for a high tackle on West Tigers’ David Nofoaluma.

Next closest is Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen with 12 points as well as Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris who sits one point further back on 11.

Tuivasa-Sheck won the Dally M as the NRL’s best player back in 2018 but has also earned nods for being the competition’s best winger in 2013 along with best fullback in both 2015 and 2018.

This season may be Tuivasa-Sheck's last chance to win the Dally M Medal a second time with the 27-year-old confirmed to be swapping codes next year and joining the Blues as he chases his All Blacks dream.