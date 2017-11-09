Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too

Kiwis star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has admitted that Martin Taupau approached him to switch allegiances to Toa Samoa as well shortly after the Manly prop announced his own transfer.

The Warriors skipper told the New Zealand Herald he reached out to Taupau to wish him the best after he announced his allegiance switch to Samoa last week when the offer came up.

"He asked me if I wanted to come over, but I told him I'm happy where I am at this stage of my career," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"He said he was hoping [I would] but he respected what I had to say, so I have a lot of respect for him."

The Kiwis have struggled to hold on to top talent in recent years after Jason Taumalolo put the wheel in motion in 2017 when he deferred to Mate Ma'a Tonga before the World Cup.

Another seven former Kiwis will join Taumalolo in tomorrow's line-up for Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium; Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake, Solomone Kata, David Fusi'tua, Tuimoala Lolohea and Siliva Havili.

Taupau was also joined by Jamayne Issako in switching allegiances from New Zealand to Samoa.

But Tuivasa-Sheck told the Herald the move wasn't for him.

"I'm committed to the Kiwis and I have spoken to Madge (Michael Maguire) about where we want to take this," he said.