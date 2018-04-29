 

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns to starting line-up for Warriors' top-four clash with Bunnies as he awaits birth of first child

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back to lead the Warriors for their top-four clash with the Rabbitohs this week after being named at fullback for Saturday's game at Mt Smart Stadium.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck missed last week's 24-14 away win over the Eels after he stayed in Auckland on baby watch to support his fiance who is due to give birth to their first child soon.

The 24-year-old's return at the back sees Peta Hiku shift back to the centres, which then sees Kiwi centre Gerard Beale move back to the bench listed at No. 18.

There are two other changes to the squad, with Simon Mannering being named to start in the second row while Isaiah Papali'i moves to the bench.

James Gavet has also been named to start at prop.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Mason Lino, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Simon Mannering, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Chris Satae, Bunty Afoa, Isaiah Papali'i, Gerard Beale, Karl Lawton, Albert Vete, Anthony Gelling.

