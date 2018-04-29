 

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns, David Fusitu'a out for Warriors' clash with Cowboys

The Warriors have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of their clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville tonight, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck cleared to play, while winger David Fusitu'a has been withdrawn.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 25, missed last week's win with an ankle injury, however has been passed fit to take part in tonight's clash at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Fusitu'a meanwhile, has been withdrawn from the side with an undisclosed injury, meaning a reshuffle in the backline.

Gerard Beale moves from the centre to the wing to replace Fusitu'a, with Peta Hiku moving from fullback into the centres to accomodate the return of Tuivasa-Sheck.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 18 Gerard Beale, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Simon Mannering

