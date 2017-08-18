Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to remain Warriors captain for 2018 NRL season

Star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will keep the captaincy of the struggling Warriors side, despite having led the side to a record losing streak of nine straight defeats to end the 2017 NRL season.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line against the Canberra Raiders. Source: Photosport

Entering the final year of his contract, Tuivasa-Sheck will keep his position as the Warriors' skipper, despite the off-season signing of Kiwis captain Adam Blair.

"Roger is a winner, he is a quality person and he has a very good rapport with people on and off the field. He is the type of person we are very comfortable having lead our club and someone we can continue to build around," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told NRL.com.

"Stephen (Kearney) and I have spoken about it a number of times over the off-season and we have no doubt that Roger is a very suitable and appropriate person to be our captain and lead the club forward. Nothing has changed in my mind."