 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Roger Tuivasa-Sheck puts code-switch rumours to bed signs new Warriors NRL deal

share

Source:

AAP

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has signed a new four-year deal with the NRL club.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 08: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors runs through drills during a New Zealand Warriors NRL training session at Mt Smart Stadium on February 8, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors runs through drills during a New Zealand Warriors NRL training session at Mt Smart Stadium.

Source: Getty

Speculation had swirled around the fullback, who was off-contract at the end of 2018, with reports linking him to a move to rugby union or rival NRL clubs Wests Tigers and South Sydney.

The deal was announced by Warriors chief executive Cameron George at the club's season launch in Auckland on Tuesday night and will keep Tuivasa-Sheck at Mt Smart Stadium until the end of 2022.

The star fullback says he's looking to turn things around for the NZ club, who haven't made it to the NRL finals since 2011.
Source: 1 NEWS

"As one of the game's most exceptional athletes, Roger understandably attracted lots of interest, so we couldn't be more delighted to have him onboard for another four years," George said.

"Still only 24, he embodies all the qualities we want to see in our players."

Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Warriors in 2016 from the Sydney Roosters, with whom he won a premiership.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 13 August 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line against the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

His first campaign in Auckland was limited to seven appearances after a season- ending knee injury before he returned to feature in all but one game in 2017.

He said he was glad to have his future sorted out before the start of the new season, when the Warriors will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

"We've had some challenging times but all of us are working really hard to turn things around this season and in the years ahead," he said.

"Wanting to be part of that with everyone at the club was a huge factor in my decision to stay."

A 16-Test Kiwi, Tuivasa-Sheck was named the Warriors' NRL Player of the Year last year and also the NZ Rugby League's Player of the Year after the 2017 World Cup.

He has scored 11 tries in 30 appearances for the Warriors and has a career tally of 39 tries in 114 first-grade games.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

01:23
2
The star fullback says he's looking to turn things around for the NZ club, who haven't made it to the NRL finals since 2011.

Watch: 'I'm at peace now' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on signing four-year deal with Warriors

00:31
3
The OKC Thunder centre was very vague about the book, saying it wasn't his idea.

Watch: 'I can barely read, mate' - Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams pokes fun at himself when quizzed about impending autobiography

02:06
4
Tuke and Spanish entry Mapfre crossed the Auckland finish line third overnight.

Watch: 'Really proud to be a Kiwi!' Grinning Blair Tuke stoked to be on NZ shores after finishing gruelling Volvo Ocean Race leg


00:31
5
Two Japanese fighters were punished for being too passive in their heavyweight final bout.

Video: Bizarre end to judo final as officials disqualify both opponents for lack of fighting

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.

00:34
Watch: Police release distressing footage of aggressive dogs being tasered

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.

01:28
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cloudy with a few spots of rain, improving over the next few days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 