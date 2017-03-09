Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named Warriors' player of the year

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named the Warriors' NRL player of the year for 2017, becoming just the fifth back to receive the accolade.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

The 24-year-old fullback beat out fellow finalists Simon Mannering, who has won the award a record five times, and halfback Shaun Johnson.

Tuivasa-Sheck was handed the captaincy at the start of the year, having come back from a knee injury that wrecked his debut season with the club in 2016.

While he wasn't able to lead the Warriors to their first finals appearance in six years - the club finished 13th - he appeared in all but one of their 24 matches.

He scored 10 tries and ran for 200 metres or more in 13 matches, with his total of 4172 metres gained the third-highest in the NRL regular season.

He also led the competition in kicks defused, bombs defused and kick returns.

"It's really emotional because I have to thank the medical team for always supporting me, turning up each day so I could come back and play a full season - when I was just watching the boys, it was hard," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"It's good to be back out there on the field.

"I'm a proud Auckland boy so, to be asked to captain this team, I was grateful."

Mannering, 31, took out the People's Choice Award after a season in which he went past Stacey Jones' club record of 261 matches, finishing on 280.

The workaholic second-rower's 986 tackles - an average of 44.8 - was the second highest in the competition in 2017.

Utility forward Bunty Afoa, who made 17 appearances in his first full NRL campaign, was named the club's rookie of the year.