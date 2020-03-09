TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck likely to miss Warriors’ round one clash in Newcastle

The Warriors will likely be without captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and prop Agnatius Paasi for their NRL season opener in Newcastle this weekend.

Prop Agnatius Paasi is also likely to miss the NRL season opener in Newcastle this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Tuivasa-Sheck's sore ankle was the big topic at today's week one get-together at Mt Smart.

Despite a growing list of injuries, the skipper remains optimistic.

“I’m here again, another for me to try my best to lead this team to its first Premiership. That excites me more than the pressure,” he said.

As many as nine players could miss game one through injury, with 1 NEWS understanding the Warriors have requested dispensation from the NRL to bring in extra cover.

