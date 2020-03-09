Roger Tuivasa-Sheck likely to miss Warriors’ round one clash in Newcastle

The Warriors will likely be without captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and prop Agnatius Paasi for their NRL season opener in Newcastle this weekend.

Tuivasa-Sheck's sore ankle was the big topic at today's week one get-together at Mt Smart.

Despite a growing list of injuries, the skipper remains optimistic.

“I’m here again, another for me to try my best to lead this team to its first Premiership. That excites me more than the pressure,” he said.