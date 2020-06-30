Roger Tuivasa-Sheck found guilty of shoulder charge in another blow for Warriors

The New Zealand Warriors' woes have continued with inspirational captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suspended for one game after an unsuccessful appearance at the NRL judiciary.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

The superstar fullback will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane on the Central Coast after being found guilty of grade-one shoulder charge on Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Tuivasa-Sheck was far and away the Warriors' best performer in their 44-point loss to the Storm last Friday and his absence is a major blow for the embattled 14th-placed outfit.