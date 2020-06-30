TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to fight shoulder charge citing with NRL judiciary

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will fight his shoulder charge citing when he meets the NRL judiciary this evening.

The Warriors week went from bad to worse on Saturday after it was revealed Tuivasa-Sheck had been charged with a grade-one charge for a shoulder charge in his side’s 50-6 loss against the Storm the night before.

Tuivasa-Sheck would’ve copped a one-game ban had he entered an early guilty plea but will instead fight the charge which normally results in a two-game suspension if the player in question is found guilty.

However, with Tuivasa-Sheck’s seven-year clean record, he will benefit from a penalty reduction and still only face one week on the sidelines if he loses his case.

The incident in question happened in the 61st minute where replays showed Tuivasa-Sheck tucked his right shoulder before making contact with Storm forward Felise Kaufusi.

Working in Tuivasa-Sheck’s favour is the fact the referee didn’t penalise the action at the time.

If Tuivasa-Sheck loses, he will miss Saturday’s game against fellow strugglers Brisbane.

