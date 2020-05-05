TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck explains Warriors' new 'circuit' training system as team aims to avoid infection

Source:  1 NEWS

After weeks kicking their heels at home, Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says his team are relishing a return to training, even if it is taking on a slightly different look.

The Warriors are split into smaller groups for eating and training as they work their way back to fitness. Source: 1 NEWS

The NRL side landed in Tamworth, rural NSW, on Sunday where they will sit out two weeks of quarantine ahead of the NRL’s proposed start date of May 28.

In a bid to limit their chances of contracting Covid-19 coronavirus, they are training in smaller groups, and settling into a routine which sees them eating, in the gym and on the paddock at different times.

Tuivasa-Sheck is in a seven-strong group with the team’s spine and some rookie fullbacks, a set-up he sees as a positive as they look to get up to match fitness for the second time in 2020.

“Each player can work on their skill which is kind of helpful for all of us. Being away from the game for a couple of weeks, it’s about getting a rhythm back, getting your timing right.”

Their daily routine is something akin to circuit training, with the groups getting up, eating breakfast, warming up and training on the field at different times.

At night, they have the chance to reconnect, at a distance.

“We’re a distance away, but we can chat with each other, it’s all part of the job,” the team’s captain said on a Zoom call with reporters in New Zealand and Australia.

“We’re all doing what it takes."

While things were different, the chance to get back to work and provide for their families was what was driving them.

Their stretch in Australia could last months, so with less than two days in Tamworth, they hadn’t had the chance to get bored.

There was, however, plenty of time for the gym, and catching up with family over the internet.

