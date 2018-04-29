Roger Tuivasa-Sheck close to overcoming niggling ankle injury, named to start for Warriors' clash with Cowboys

Injured Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is "in-line" to return to the starting line-up for the team's round 15 clash with the Cowboys in Townsville on Friday.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck was set to start in last week's convincing 34-14 win over the Sea Eagles in Christchurch but his name was scratched late in the week after he was unable to overcome an ankle injury he sustained two weeks prior against the Rabbitohs.

But head coach Stephen Kearney said Tuivasa-Sheck's hopes of playing this week were more encouraging after today's field session.

"He has a few more boxes he needs to tick but he's certainly better than he was last week," he said.

Kearney has named the same starting line-up he initially chose for the Sea Eagles clash, meaning should the fullback be unable to play Friday's game, back utility Peta Hiku would again switch to the No.1 jersey while Gerard Beale would come into the centres.

However, one change from last week sees Anthony Gelling added as a replacement for front rower Sam Lisone in the extended interchange.

Friday's game kicks off at 8pm NZT.

