Roger Tuivasa-Sheck avoiding talk of him winning Dally M player of the year - with help from his dad

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is doing his best to avoid talk of him being named the Dally M player of the year this season – with a little help from his dad.
The Warriors captain said it was “crazy” that he was named a bolter for the Dally M award by respected commentator Andrew Voss.
He added that his dad was continually reminding him by text to avoid his own headlines at the risk of being distracted.
“Dad keeps texting me about 'get your head of the papers, get your head away from all that stuff because all that stuff doesn’t matter'.”
“One bad performance and no one really cares anymore so my head’s just about preparation and getting the team ready to go.”
“All I care about at the moment is playing good footy and going home to my girls (Tuivasa-Sheck has a new born baby) pretty much.”
His coach Stephen Kearney said a renewed focus from his captain on running the ball was behind his sparkling recent form.
"I’m sure Roger is not fussed about that (the Dally M award), he just wants to try and put his best performance in every week for the team," Kearney said.
"That sort of stuff looks after itself and I’ve got no doubt if he’s there or thereabouts it will happen for him."