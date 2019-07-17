'Roger can expect some floaters' - Shaun Johnson can't wait to face former Warriors teammates

TODAY |

Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson has talked down the prospect of the Warriors being “enemy number one” when he faces them this Friday but admitted it would be different playing his ex-teammates.

Johnson arrived in Wellington with his Cronulla teammates early this morning ahead of Friday’s clash at Westpac Stadium, the first time he will face his former club since leaving at the end of last season. 

“Enemy number one, geez, it is, don’t get me wrong it’s going to be a bit different playing against them, but we’ll get past that as soon as the whistle gets blown,” Johnson said, playing down any extra animosity.

“Like you said, they’ll be running at me, they’ll be trying to hit me, I’ll be hitting them, I’ll be running at them, so it’s what you do. It’s a game of footy.”

The Kiwis halfback did admit it would be nice to make headlines for downing his former team.

“That definitely would be nice, I mean, Johnson sinks Warriors, or something, how good would that be,” Johnson said.

Johnson laughed off comments from his former captain and Kiwis teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who said the Sharks half could expect some sore shoulders.

“(I’m) Ready for it man. can’t wait. Roger can expect some floaters,” a laughing Johnson said.

In an ominous warning, Johnson said he was finally returning to full fitness after a season where he’s been plagued by injuries.

“With niggles in my quad, hammy, groin, lower back, it all contributes to not being able to have that power or that balance to push off but it’s all part of the journey bro, and I’ve always said that,” Johnson said.

“(I’m) Really starting to feel like I’ve got my feet under me now, just feeling balanced, feel like I can push off both feet, and not actually thinking about other things so it’s a really good feeling actually.”

The Sharks star admitted it would different facing his former teammates but said he couldn't wait for Friday's match in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
