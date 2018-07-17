TODAY |

Robbie Farah to retire at season's end, days after 300th game

AAP
Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah has called time on his 17-year NRL career with the 2019 campaign to be his last.

The 35-year-old Farah scored a try in his 300th NRL game last Saturday with all but 26 of those matches with the joint venture club.

Farah had a two-season stint at South Sydney (2017-18) after falling out with then Tigers coach Jason Taylor.

The veteran hooker won a premiership with the Tigers in 2005 and played 16 State of Origin games for NSW, while also representing Australia in eight Tests.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire recognised the role that Farah has played for the club.

"Robbie has played an incredibly important part in the history of this club, but his role in setting the direction for our team this year has been just as important," Maguire said.

"As a leader, his competitiveness and desire to win is as high as any player in the game."

Farah will line up again for the Tigers when they host the North Queensland Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah. Source: Getty
