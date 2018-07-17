TODAY |

Robbie Farah prepared to ignore doctors' orders for NRL farewell

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Retiring Wests Tigers great Robbie Farah has been told by doctors not to play again but says he's prepared to ignore their advice for an NRL swan song.

After suffering a broken leg against Manly a week-and-a-half ago, Farah is facing huge odds to get back on the field one final time before he hangs up his boots at season's end.

With three games left in the regular season and the Tigers hanging onto their finals hopes by their fingernails, Farah says he has faced up to the possibility he may have played his last game.

After his replacement Jacob Liddle suffered a season-ending ACL tear, the Tigers have been thrust into a dummy-half crisis with out-of-favour playmaker Josh Reynolds set to be recalled to wear the No.9 jersey against Newcastle.

But in a sign of Farah's determination to turn out for his beloved Tigers one last time, the notoriously stubborn No.9 has vowed: "I won't die wondering."

And of the lengths he'll go to get back on the field, he quipped: "If we've got to win to make the semis, I'll cut it off if I have to."

While he was full of bravado, he said he was prepared to ignore his doctors' advice to pull on an orange, white and black jersey one last time.

"At the end of the day it's my decision but they definitely recommended that (he not play again)," Farah said.

"It's just a matter of gathering the information from them as best I could and whatever risk I put upon myself is my decision."

Pressed on whether he risked endangering his long-term health, Farah admitted playing again could result in further injury and him requiring surgery.

"If I do more damage, I'll need surgery and pins put in," Farah said. "At this stage, the fracture's not displaced so I don't need surgery, it will heal as is.

"But you risk further damage if I cop another whack on it or get twisted in a certain way."

Farah has enjoyed a stellar career across 17 seasons, playing 302 NRL games, 16 Origin games for NSW, as well as eight Tests for Australia and another five for Lebanon.

Since breaking his leg he was in a brace up until the weekend and hoped to be off crutches before the end of the week.
If he does get back on the park, it will most likely be at the Tigers' spiritual home of Leichhardt Oval against Cronulla in the final round.

And said he was prepared to play through the pain of a broken leg to do that.

"If I do get on the field, I'm not going to be 100 per cent," Farah said. "It's something I'm going to have to be willing to risk by getting out there."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah. Source: Getty
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
3
George Bridge and Sevu Reece both shone in the 36-0 win against the Wallabies at Eden Park.
'Things just happen around him' - Sevu Reece success no surprise to former coach
4
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
5
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Manu Vatuvei, SBW included in league immortals' 'NRL Team of the Decade'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
The electric fullback was at his best with a double.

Kalyn Ponga back to red hot form to keep the Knights' season alive
00:15
The Raiders star was sent to bin after a scuffle at a scrap.

Raiders stun Storm despite Tapine being sinbinned for punching Kiwis teammate
1 NEWS

Broncos teenage prop scores one of the tries of the season to secure Brisbane victory over Panthers
Ligi Sao runs against Manly

Ligi Sao leaves Warriors for UK Super League side Hull FC