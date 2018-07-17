 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


Robbie Farah leaves NRL future in West Tigers' hands - 'They may not want to offer me a contract'

share

Source:

AAP

Revitalised veteran Robbie Farah has placed his NRL future in the hands of Wests Tigers.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Robbie Farah.

Source: Getty

The 34-year-old has been in sparkling form since returning to the Tigers after South Sydney agreed to release him mid-season.

However, Farah says a decision has not yet been made to extend his six-month contract, and ultimately, his career.

"Tigers might not be in a position to offer me a contract or might not want to offer me a contract," he told reporters on Thursday.

"So the decision might be taken out of my hands.

"It's still a long way to go in the season, a million things can happen between now and then."

Farah will celebrate his 250th game for the Tigers on Saturday in their must-win match against the league-leading Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium.

The 10th-placed Tigers are hoping to win their seven remaining games to make it into the top eight.

But the veteran admits it will be a tough challenge against the competition's in-form side.

"They've been tearing teams apart and we've definitely got a tough gig this week coming up against them," Farah said.

"But there's a lot of belief within our squad that we can build on what we did last week."

Farah set up all three of the Tigers' tries in their upset defeat of St George Illawarra last weekend but they remain four points outside the finals.

The hooker said he was still in disbelief being back at the Tigers and that it was like he had never left.

Farah was forced out of Concord at the end of 2016 after a public feud with then coach Jason Taylor and said he suffered from self doubt when playing in reserve grade.

"You start to question whether you're still good enough or whether you're too old," he said.

"I think it was more just about getting an opportunity and once I got that opportunity then I could prove to myself that I could still compete at NRL level."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

01:53
2
Fiji is looking to exact revenge at the World Cup for their shock loss to All Blacks Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

Former NRL star Semi Radradra stunned by amount of support for Flying Fijian Sevens in San Francisco

3

Supercars team denies claims they're forcing legend Craig Lowndes to retire

4
Australia's Rob Horne is tackled by All Blacks' Richie McCaw during the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Rugby Union test match, New Zealand All Blacks versus Australian Wallabies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 August 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

'You haven't moved your legs yet' - Former Wallaby shares life-changing story after tackle left him partially paralysed

00:14
5
Gymnast Aly Raisman, one of Larry Nasssar's victims, delivered a powerful speech.

'For too long we were ignored' - 141 survivors of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar stand united at ESPY awards

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.