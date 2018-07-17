Robbie Farah leaves NRL future in West Tigers' hands - 'They may not want to offer me a contract'

Revitalised veteran Robbie Farah has placed his NRL future in the hands of Wests Tigers.



Robbie Farah. Source: Getty

The 34-year-old has been in sparkling form since returning to the Tigers after South Sydney agreed to release him mid-season.



However, Farah says a decision has not yet been made to extend his six-month contract, and ultimately, his career.



"Tigers might not be in a position to offer me a contract or might not want to offer me a contract," he told reporters on Thursday.



"So the decision might be taken out of my hands.



"It's still a long way to go in the season, a million things can happen between now and then."



Farah will celebrate his 250th game for the Tigers on Saturday in their must-win match against the league-leading Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium.



The 10th-placed Tigers are hoping to win their seven remaining games to make it into the top eight.



But the veteran admits it will be a tough challenge against the competition's in-form side.



"They've been tearing teams apart and we've definitely got a tough gig this week coming up against them," Farah said.



"But there's a lot of belief within our squad that we can build on what we did last week."

Farah set up all three of the Tigers' tries in their upset defeat of St George Illawarra last weekend but they remain four points outside the finals.



The hooker said he was still in disbelief being back at the Tigers and that it was like he had never left.



Farah was forced out of Concord at the end of 2016 after a public feud with then coach Jason Taylor and said he suffered from self doubt when playing in reserve grade.



"You start to question whether you're still good enough or whether you're too old," he said.

