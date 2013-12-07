Robbie Farah feeling the love at the Rabbitohs

After a turbulent two-and-a-half years at Wests Tigers, South Sydney recruit Robbie Farah is feeling the love again.

NSW hooker Robbie Farah takes a run from dummy-half. Source: Photosport

Farah added spice to his new side's NRL season-opener against the Tigers by making it clear there was still lingering resentment between him and coach Jason Taylor.

Addressing his tumultuous exit from Concord for the first time, he described his time under Taylor as "unhappy."

He had a chance to publicly extend an olive branch to Taylor, who won a power struggle to force out the NSW State of Origin rake, however refused to comment on their relationship.

"I'm not going to talk about that, to be honest that's in the past," Farah said.

Asked if there were hard feelings between him and Taylor, Farah again knocked back the chance to bridge the chasm, saying: "Again, I don't want to talk about what happened there at the Tigers last year."

He said after two-and-a-half years of a very public showdown with Taylor and Tigers management, it was now clear a fresh start was what he sorely needed.

As a Wests Tigers life member, premiership winner and former captain, Farah found it difficult to leave the club he had debuted for as a 19-year-old.

"Last year was very difficult, 18 months before that was difficult too," Farah said.

"It wasn't a happy environment for me so the time came I knew I had to move on.

"From day one Souths were the club that really pursued me, guys like Sammy Burgess and Greg Inglis really went out of their way to make me feel welcome.

"With what went on last year, and you kind of feel unwanted, you get the opposite end of the scale where you have the calibre of guys like Burgess and Inglis trying to convince you why they want you at their club. It was a really easy decision."

It sets up a round one showdown between Farah and his Rabbitohs against the Tigers.

Not only will it double as his first NRL appearance in his new colours, it promises to be imbued with a little bit of feeling.

"I pencilled round one in my diary because it's going to be my first game for the club," Farah said.

"It makes it pretty easy and you're making your debut for your club and it is going to be against my old club. That was going to happen, whether it be round one or further down the track.

"I've been around long enough and professional enough to treat it as just another game.