 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


RLWC final may be Billy Slater's last Test for Kangaroos

share

Source:

AAP

Instead of green and gold redemption, Billy Slater's thoughts have turned to Kangaroos retirement after admitting Saturday night's Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane may be his last for Australia.

Billy Slater. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

Kangaroos fullback Billy Slater.

Source: Photosport

The veteran fullback will run out at Suncorp Stadium in a World Cup final for the first time since his 2008 brain explosion gifted Benji Marshall a try, sparking New Zealand's upset win over Australia in the decider.

It was the last time the 10-time champions lost a Cup game.

Slater admitted it took time to get over his infamous wayward pass in his Test rookie year but wasn't thinking of making up for lost time on Saturday.

Instead the 29 Test flyer was wondering how much time he had left in the green and gold.

The veteran fullback may have agreed to play another NRL season in 2018 but he admitted he had no inkling whether he would keep the representative door open next year.
"I am not too sure, this may be my last game," he said.

"It's been a good run in the green and gold and if this is my last game I am okay with that."

Not that Slater, 34, will be taking the decision lightly after finally reclaiming his Queensland and Kangaroos No.1 jersey following long-running shoulder dramas.

"You don't take this jersey for granted," he said.

"I know first hand after missing out the last three years due to injury.

Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk on the attack for the Melbourne Storm.

Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk on the attack for the Melbourne Storm.

Source: Getty

"If I retire at the end of next year I will have to make a decision on whether I play that Test match (2018) or whether I hang it up at the end of this season - I don't know yet."

Slater may never live down his 2008 gaffe when he threw a panicked pass over his head to keep the ball in play, only for Marshall to snap it up for an easy try.

New Zealand kicked on to win 34-20 in a Cup boilover.

Slater said he'd already exorcised his 2008 demons when Australia regained the trophy in 2013, albeit in the UK.

"It's not redemption for me," Slater said.

"In 2013 it probably got rid of a few bad memories of 2008 which was the first year I played for Australia.

"To lose any big game takes a while to get over.

"Winning in 2013 was one of the most memorable moments of my playing career, I have another chance to do that in Australia."

Australia have the chance to win the World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1977.

The Kangaroos are sweating on Josh McGuire (ankle) while fellow forward Aaron Woods will require a painkilling injection for a shoulder complaint to play.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:26
1
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

00:39
2
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

00:18
3
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:52
4
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:42
5
Players including Beauden Barrett were in Japan ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Watch: All Blacks play Japanese-style touch rugby against women's team


00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 