Rising Kiwi NRL star Fine Kula 'speechless' after brain cancer diagnosis

Rising Kiwi NRL star Fine Kula has been forced to retire after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Fine Kula will undergo intense chemotherapy next week to treat his brain cancer. Source: GoFundMe

The 21-year-old had been battling with a persisting headache and grew concerned when it would not go away.

"It’s not like I haven’t had headaches before, but they don’t normally last that long, usually just a day, and then I feel better", Kula told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The first day it happened, I thought it was normal, I just took some Nurofen. I thought it would go away. But then the next day it happened again, and then the next day and the next day."

After several tests, Kula was told he had a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma. The survival rate is unknown as it is hardly ever found in adults.

Kula emigrated to Australia in 2014, and after sending the Cronulla Sharks a highlights package of him playing, he quickly progressed through the ranks and had a chance to make their 30-man squad for this season’s NRL competition.

But he now faces the biggest challenge of his young life, a prospect that hasn’t yet sunk in.

"I was speechless, Kula said. "I didn’thave any emotions until afterwards. I’m still kind of processing it now. I’m a positive kind of person. I wouldn’t even think too much of it. I will just have to keep working hard to get better."

The Cronulla Sharks have banded together with the Men of League Foundation to help raise money for treatments.

"The Sharks are offering their full support to Kula and his family at this difficult time, with details being worked through, in consultation with the Men of League Foundation, regarding fundraising activities aimed at assisting with the on-going costs associated with his treatment." a club statement read.

"The Cronulla Club, NRL coaching staff and the playing group are rallying around Kula and his family, with Sharks welfare staff also providing support and assistance."