'Ripped by the ref' - petition started to 'look into try' that wasn't awarded in Tonga's heart-breaking RLWC semi loss

A petition has been started, following England's 20-18 win over Tonga in last night's RLWC semi-final, for officials to justify the decision not to review Andrew Fifita's last ditch effort which would have seen Tonga claim a famous victory.

Since posting the petition on change.org last night, passionate Sydney-based Tongan fan Vai'ana Ta'ai, has collected nearly 40,000 signatures.

Mr Ta'ai opened the petition with "England claims a stolen win. To referees, it is just another day of work, but for the Tongan players, it is heart, soul and their world".

Team members and fans alike were blindsided by the referee's decision not to order the replay of the final seconds leading up to the controversial try.

One fan said he felt "ripped by the ref" but ultimately respected his call.