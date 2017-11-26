 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'Ripped by the ref' - petition started to 'look into try' that wasn't awarded in Tonga's heart-breaking RLWC semi loss

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A petition has been started, following England's 20-18 win over Tonga in last night's RLWC semi-final, for officials to justify the decision not to review Andrew Fifita's last ditch effort which would have seen Tonga claim a famous victory.

In a controversial Rugby League World Cup semi-final England pipped Tonga 20-18.
Source: 1 NEWS

Since posting the petition on change.org last night, passionate Sydney-based Tongan fan Vai'ana Ta'ai, has collected nearly 40,000 signatures.

Mr Ta'ai opened the petition with "England claims a stolen win. To referees, it is just another day of work, but for the Tongan players, it is heart, soul and their world".

Team members and fans alike were blindsided by the referee's decision not to order the replay of the final seconds leading up to the controversial try.

One fan said he felt "ripped by the ref" but ultimately respected his call.

However, the loyal Tongan league fans didn't let the final score overshadow the pride they had for their star team and went ahead with celebrations in the streets of Otahuhu in South Auckland.

Although Tonga were defeated by England in RLWC semi-final, there were still winners in their people's eyes.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
2
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:36
3

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland


00:10
4
The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.

'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph


00:39
5
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 