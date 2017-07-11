'This was the right chance for me to start fresh' – Vatuvei admits mental battle played role in decision to leave

Manu Vatuvei has admitted getting his mentality right served as part of the shock decision for him to leave the Warriors for a Super League contract in the UK.

The legendary winger will appear with the Warriors for the last time on Friday when the team takes on the Panthers after getting an early release on his current NRL contract and signing a deal Salford, who currently sit second on the Super League table.

Vatuvei says despite saying just a few months ago he wanted to finish his career in the Warriors jersey, a new opportunity was one he couldn't turn down for his mental health.

"Just with everything that I've been going through for the last 12 months, I think this was the right opportunity for me to start fresh," he said.

"Just to get away from everything and have a new challenge - I was still struggling a bit mentally."

Vatuvei, who played 14 seasons with the Warriors, will be honoured on Friday when the team hosts the Panthers at Mount Smart Stadium - which has been renamed Manu Vatuvei Stadium for the game as part of the celebratory send off he'll receive.

"It's going to be really special for not just myself but my family," he said.

"I'm just going to take every moment and cherish every moment."